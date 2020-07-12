JAMES E. PENSINGER, 81, died Sunday, July 5, 2020. He retired from International Harvester and ITT and served in the U.S. Army Medical Corps. He was a son of the late Dale and Mary (Nixon) Pensinger. He is survived by his wife, Irma (Schenk) Pensinger; children, Kevin (Kim) Pensinger and Elizabeth Pensinger (Marc Greene), both of Fort Wayne; and grandchildren, Joshua Hicks, Alexander Pensinger and Grace Hicks; brothers, Gerald (Anita) Pensinger of Wolf Lake, and Steve (Mary Jane) Pensinger of Virginia. He was also preceded in death by twin brother, John, and brother, Bill. Donations may be given for grandchildren's college fund payable to 3 Rivers FCU Jim Pensinger Memorial Fund. A celebration of life is from 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, at St. Joe Community Church Activity Center, 9709 N. Clinton St., Fort Wayne (IN 46825).