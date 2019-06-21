JAMES E. "JIM" SCHMENK, 80, of Avilla, passed away on Wednesday, June 19, 2019, at Parkview Regional Medical Center. Mass of Christian Burial is 11 a.m. Tuesday June 25, 2019, at St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church in Avilla, with visitation one hour prior. Visitation also from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday, June 24, 2019, at Harper Funeral Homes, Avilla Chapel, 530 N. Main St., Avilla, with Rosary at 7:30 p.m. Burial with military honors will be at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery. Memorial contributions in Jim's memory may be directed to St. Mary's Church Improvement Fund. www.harperfuneralhomes.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on June 21, 2019