JAMES ELLIS REICHARD, 71, of New Haven, Ind., passed away peacefully on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at home. Born Nov. 5, 1947, in Van Wert, Ohio, he was a son of Robert Elmer Reichard and Betty Jean Fry. Jim served as Sergeant in the U.S. Marines from 1967 to 1972. He received Medals for National Defense, Service, Vietnam Campaign, and a Rifle Marksman Badge. He was a machinist at WS Shamban / Trelleborg, retiring after 44 years. Jim had the sweetest heart with a contagious smile. He loved fishing, camping and spending time with his mother (who he adored), his family and friends. "Our father, husband, brother, grandpa, and uncle will forever be missed and in our hearts always. May he rest peacefully at last in eternal life." Surviving are his wife, Ronda; son James Ellis (Tara) Reichard Jr.; daughters, Patricia Ann (Charles) Reichard-Bailer and Alana Marie (Fritz) Long-Schmidt; son, Jason Ellis (Nicole) Reichard; siblings, Terry (Trish) Reichard, Theresa (Joseph) Reichard-Krizman, Jeffrey (Meg) Reichard; 12 grandchildren, three great-grandchildren with two great-grandchildren on the way, and several special nieces and nephews. Memorial service 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, at Anthony Wayne First Church of God, 6012 South Bend Drive, Fort Wayne (IN 46804), where the family will receive friends prior to the service from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Arrangements by Siler Funeral Service, 8632 Decatur Road, Fort Wayne. To send tributes online, visit www.silerfuneralservice.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Oct. 23, 2019