JAMES ELVIS SMITH, 64, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Monday, Sept. 23, 2019. Born on July 13, 1955, he was a son of the late Elvis and Loretta Smith. He was a simple man who could sit for hours watching the woods on the back porch with his dogs. He could also cause an entire theater to erupt into laughter once he starter laughing. He seldom met a stranger and was a loving and gentle soul. He is survived by his sister, Doris Profeta of Texas; brothers, Donald and Edward of Indiana; son, Tyler Smith of North Carolina; numerous nieces and nephews. He was also preceded in death by his sisters, Mary Hoger and Margaret M. Smith; and brother, Larry Smith. Rosary service is 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, at Midwest Funeral Home and Cremation Society, 1415 W. Coliseum Blvd. Fort Wayne (IN 46808), with visitation from 3:30 to 6 p.m.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Oct. 1, 2019