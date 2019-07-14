JAMES "JIM" ELWOOD HINCHEE, passed away on Wednesday, July 3, 2019. Born in Tampa, Florida, he was the son of the late Leonard and Caroline Hinchee. Jim went to local schools, graduating from Hillsborough High School in 1960. He worked for WEDU-TV in Production and Engineering while attending the University of South Florida, studying electrical engineering. Jim joined the U.S. Army in 1964, transferring to Ready Reserve the same year. Discharged from the U.S.A.R. in 1970 with the rank of . He joined GTE Florida in 1964, He worked there his entire career, retiring in 1996. Positions held included Technical Instructor and Senior Instructor/Developer. Concurrently, he was president of Micro-Computer Technology, a retail computer business from 1976 to 1989. Jim came to Fort Wayne to instruct GTD-5 Digital Switching classes for GTE North in 1997, ending in 2002 with the GTE/Bell Atlantic merger into Verizon. He remained in Fort Wayne until his death. His hobbies included photography, computers, reading and ham radio. An Amateur Radio Operator since 1957, he was a member of the Fort Wayne Radio Club and also the Allen County Amateur Radio Technical Society. His FCC radio call sign was K4RMU. Surviving are his daughters, lleen Marie Hinchee and Dina Jacobs of Florida. He was preceded in death by his lifelong companion, Betty Massey formerly of Fort Wayne. His last advice (Jim had lots of advice) was: "Do what's right and good. Be kind to others and help them when you can." Memorial service 11 a.m. Friday, July 19, 2019, at First Baptist Church, 1716 Werling Road, New Haven, Ind. Arrangements by Midwest Funeral Home & Cremation Society.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on July 14, 2019