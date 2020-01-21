Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JAMES ERNEST SNODDY. View Sign Service Information Shelby Funeral Home - Covington 622 3rd Street P O Box 213 Covington , IN 47932 (765)-793-2221 Visitation 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM Shelby Funeral Home - Covington 622 3rd Street P O Box 213 Covington , IN 47932 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

JAMES ERNEST SNODDY, 87, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020. Born in Perrys ville, Ind., on Oct. 6, 1932, he was the son of James Elmer Snoddy and Edna Mae (Haworth) Snoddy. He was a 1950 graduate of Perrysville High School and Indiana State University in 1954. He taught in Danville, Ill., public schools. He served in the U.S. Army from 1955 to 1957. James received his Masters and Doctorate degrees from the University of Illinois. In the fall of 1967, he began working for Michigan State University. During his 29 years at MSU, he taught, conducted research, and wrote numerous articles. Jim was a lifelong member of the United Methodist Church including the University United Methodist Church in East Lansing, Mich., then later at Shiloh United Methodist Church in Kokomo, Ind. In August of 1954, Jim married the love of his life Joanne Crowder and they celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary in 2019. Jim was an avid MSU basketball and football fan. Above all else he enjoyed spending time with Joanne, and his children and grandchildren, especially summers at their lake home in Hamilton, Ind. Surviving are his wife, Joanne; children, Ryan (Kristen) Snoddy of Kokomo, Ind., and Elise Ramel of Fort Wayne; his grandchildren whom he cherished greatly, Adria (husband Jeremy) Minniear of South Bend, Ind., Aaron (wife Kelsey) Snoddy of Indianapolis, and Clare Ramel of Fort Wayne; and a niece, Marilyn Goff of Zionsville, Ind. James was preceded in death by his parents; infant sister; half sister, Leah Rae Goff; and son-in-law, Lloyd Ramel. Visitation is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, at Shelby Funeral Home, 622 Third St., Covington, Ind., with a private family graveside service later. In lieu of flowers, the family requests a charitable gift to Howard County Meals On Wheels, PO Box 6296, Kokomo, IN 46904; or Fort Wayne Civic Theatre, 303 E. Main St., Fort Wayne, IN 46802. Send condolences to the family at

