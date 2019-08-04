JAMES FRANCIS FISHER JR., 70, of Fort Wayne, passed away Friday Aug. 2, 2019. He was surrounded by his loving family. Born on May 28,1949 in Parksley, Va., a small town in Acco mack County, he was a son of the late James and Savilla Fisher. As a young man he followed in family footsteps and joined the U.S. Navy. He was stationed in Norfolk, Va. on the USS Independence where he served six years from 1967 - 1973 with an honorable discharge. On May 2, 1970, James married Patricia Bills, his wife of 40 years, and moved to Knox, Ind. to lovingly raise his family of four daughters in a home he built with his two hands. His career was built on microfilm, electronics and hard work, but his life was built on love, faith and family. James will be missed by his surviving family of two sisters, Shirley Donleve, Deborah Whitcomb; and brother; Frank Fisher; four daughters, Jennifer Metcalf, Sherry Brown, Amy Hall and Melissa Martin; six granddaughters and four grandsons. He was also preceded in death by his wife. At James's request, no service will be held. His family would like to thank the wonderful, caring people at Hamilton Place Assisted Living and Heartland Hospice for their help and support in caring for James. Condolences my be sent to 11885 Red Bud Drive, Plymouth (IN 46563). Arrangements by Midwest Funeral Home and Cremation Society.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Aug. 4, 2019