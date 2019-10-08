JAMES G. BLOOM, 60, passed away peacefully Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, at his home. He was born in Fort Wayne, a son of Nick and Kathryn Bowen Bloom. Jim worked for the Parkview Score Team as a Distribution Tech for 10 years. He was a grateful member of AA for 27 years. Jim had a great love of music and the outdoors, especially biking, camping, and walking with his wife and two dogs. He is survived by his wife, Debbie Bloom of Huntertown; son, Dustin (Julie) Hirsch of Huntertown; grandchildren, Gabriel Hirsch and Hayley Hirsch; siblings, Karen Bloom of Chicago, Ill., Janet (Gary) Baltzell of Fort Wayne, Linda (Gus) Burrell of Fort Wayne, Robert (Mary) Bloom of Fort Wayne, Martha (Andy) Conkling of Fruita, Colo., and Jeffrey Bloom of Fort Wayne; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father. Service is 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, at FairHaven Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 6557 N. Clinton St., with calling two hours prior beginning at 5 p.m. Memorials may be made to Acres Land Trust or PBS. To sign the online guestbook, please go to www.fairhavenfortwayne.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Oct. 8, 2019