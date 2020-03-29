Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JAMES G. "JIM" COPPOCK. View Sign Service Information Roanoke Memorial Chapel 240 Crestwood Dr Roanoke , IN 46783 (260)-672-2507 Send Flowers Obituary

JAMES G. "JIM" COPPOCK, 88, of Roanoke, passed away Thursday, March 26, 2020, at Jim was born August 18, 1931, in Delaware County, IN, the son of Garland and Vera (Wolfe) Coppock. On March 19. 1983 he married his beloved wife of 37 years Janice Houston in Fort Wayne. She survives in Roanoke.8:55 p.m. at Visiting Nurse & Hospice Home, Fort Wayne. Born Aug. 18, 1931 in Delaware County, Ind., he was the son of Garland and Vera (Wolfe) Coppock. On March 19. 1983 he married his beloved wife of 37 years, Janice Houston, in Fort Wayne. She survives in Roanoke. Jim earned his bachelor's degree from Ball State University in 1953 and master's degree in 1965. He was a business education teacher in Jay, Blackford, Grant and Allen Counties, and area vocational director. He was a member of Roanoke Lions Club and enjoyed hunting and fishing. Also surviving are a daughter, Linda (Ned) Brause of Holland, Mich.; three stepdaughters, Dorian (Rick) Maples of Fort Wayne, Valerie (Jon) Brelje of Fort Wayne, and Louisea (Mike) Baker of Roanoke; a stepson, Toby (Kathy) Driver of Honolulu, Hawaii; 18 grandchildren and 29 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by a daughter, Rhonda Cearbaugh. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Preferred memorials are to the Lions Eye Fund, c/o Roanoke Memorial Chapel, 240 Crestwood Dr., Roanoke (IN 46783). Online condolences to

JAMES G. "JIM" COPPOCK, 88, of Roanoke, passed away Thursday, March 26, 2020, at Jim was born August 18, 1931, in Delaware County, IN, the son of Garland and Vera (Wolfe) Coppock. On March 19. 1983 he married his beloved wife of 37 years Janice Houston in Fort Wayne. She survives in Roanoke.8:55 p.m. at Visiting Nurse & Hospice Home, Fort Wayne. Born Aug. 18, 1931 in Delaware County, Ind., he was the son of Garland and Vera (Wolfe) Coppock. On March 19. 1983 he married his beloved wife of 37 years, Janice Houston, in Fort Wayne. She survives in Roanoke. Jim earned his bachelor's degree from Ball State University in 1953 and master's degree in 1965. He was a business education teacher in Jay, Blackford, Grant and Allen Counties, and area vocational director. He was a member of Roanoke Lions Club and enjoyed hunting and fishing. Also surviving are a daughter, Linda (Ned) Brause of Holland, Mich.; three stepdaughters, Dorian (Rick) Maples of Fort Wayne, Valerie (Jon) Brelje of Fort Wayne, and Louisea (Mike) Baker of Roanoke; a stepson, Toby (Kathy) Driver of Honolulu, Hawaii; 18 grandchildren and 29 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by a daughter, Rhonda Cearbaugh. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Preferred memorials are to the Lions Eye Fund, c/o Roanoke Memorial Chapel, 240 Crestwood Dr., Roanoke (IN 46783). Online condolences to dealricefuneralhomes.com Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Mar. 29, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Fort Wayne Newspapers Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close