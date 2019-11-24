Guest Book View Sign Service Information Lakeside Funeral Home - Woodstock 121 Claremore Drive Woodstock , GA 30188 (770)-293-2757 Visitation 9:30 AM First Baptist Church Woodstock 11905 Hwy 92 Woodstock , GA View Map Celebration of Life 11:00 AM First Baptist Church Woodstock 11905 Hwy 92 Woodstock , GA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

JAMES "JIM" GIBSON WELTY, 75, of Woodstock, Ga., passed away on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, at home. Born June 6, 1944, in Fort Wayne, he was a son of the late Miriam Welty and Herald Welty. James graduated from South Side High School in 1962 and Fort Wayne Bible College in 1966 where he studied Bible and Theology. He married the love of his life, Patricia June Welty, on July 9, 1966. Jim worked at LS Ayers in Fort Wayne and served as Youth Pastor at Northside Missionary Church from 1966 to 1967. In 1967, Jim and Pat moved to Zion, Ill., where he continued to serve as a Youth Pastor and attended Trinity Seminary. Jim returned to work at LS Ayers, in Fort Wayne, in 1969 and then in Louisville, Ky., as an assistant store manager. In 1972, Jim, his wife Pat, daughter Lisa and son Brad moved to Pittsburgh to begin a job in special projects at Gimbels and attended Allegheny Christian & Missionary Alliance Church. He became manager and then toy buyer at Gimbels before moving to Atlanta in 1977 to start a retail division at Garr Consulting Firm where he became President and CEO. He and his family were members at Marietta Christian & Missionary Alliance. In 1990, James became CEO of Deloitte & Touche. In 1995, he became partner at KPMG running their retail division until his retirement in 2000. That same year, James and Patricia joined Woodstock Baptist Church where he rededicated his life to Christ and James and Patricia would became active church members, active in ministry and giving, leading 17 mission trips to France and serving for 18 years in the Timothy Barnabas ministry. James loved his family, enjoyed playing games and just being with his wife, kids and grandkids. He liked basketball, especially Indiana Hoosier basketball. He enjoyed traveling, spending time with friends and mentoring men and couples. He loved to serve others, invest in others, and believed strongly in mission work. James is survived by his daughter, Lisa Lynette Welty; son, James Bradley Welty; daughter-in-law, Karen Marie Welty; grandchildren, Caitlin Elizabeth Welty and Jacob James Welty; brother, John Herald Welty; and several cousins, nieces and nephews. James was also preceded in death by his wife, Patricia June Welty. A Celebration of Life service is 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, in the chapel at First Baptist Church Woodstock, 11905 Hwy 92, Woodstock, GA (30188), where visitation will begin at 9:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to a memorial fund through Woodstock First Baptist Church for ministries in France - Word of Life France and Eglise Protestante Evangelique in Vitri, France.

JAMES "JIM" GIBSON WELTY, 75, of Woodstock, Ga., passed away on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, at home. Born June 6, 1944, in Fort Wayne, he was a son of the late Miriam Welty and Herald Welty. James graduated from South Side High School in 1962 and Fort Wayne Bible College in 1966 where he studied Bible and Theology. He married the love of his life, Patricia June Welty, on July 9, 1966. Jim worked at LS Ayers in Fort Wayne and served as Youth Pastor at Northside Missionary Church from 1966 to 1967. In 1967, Jim and Pat moved to Zion, Ill., where he continued to serve as a Youth Pastor and attended Trinity Seminary. Jim returned to work at LS Ayers, in Fort Wayne, in 1969 and then in Louisville, Ky., as an assistant store manager. In 1972, Jim, his wife Pat, daughter Lisa and son Brad moved to Pittsburgh to begin a job in special projects at Gimbels and attended Allegheny Christian & Missionary Alliance Church. He became manager and then toy buyer at Gimbels before moving to Atlanta in 1977 to start a retail division at Garr Consulting Firm where he became President and CEO. He and his family were members at Marietta Christian & Missionary Alliance. In 1990, James became CEO of Deloitte & Touche. In 1995, he became partner at KPMG running their retail division until his retirement in 2000. That same year, James and Patricia joined Woodstock Baptist Church where he rededicated his life to Christ and James and Patricia would became active church members, active in ministry and giving, leading 17 mission trips to France and serving for 18 years in the Timothy Barnabas ministry. James loved his family, enjoyed playing games and just being with his wife, kids and grandkids. He liked basketball, especially Indiana Hoosier basketball. He enjoyed traveling, spending time with friends and mentoring men and couples. He loved to serve others, invest in others, and believed strongly in mission work. James is survived by his daughter, Lisa Lynette Welty; son, James Bradley Welty; daughter-in-law, Karen Marie Welty; grandchildren, Caitlin Elizabeth Welty and Jacob James Welty; brother, John Herald Welty; and several cousins, nieces and nephews. James was also preceded in death by his wife, Patricia June Welty. A Celebration of Life service is 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, in the chapel at First Baptist Church Woodstock, 11905 Hwy 92, Woodstock, GA (30188), where visitation will begin at 9:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to a memorial fund through Woodstock First Baptist Church for ministries in France - Word of Life France and Eglise Protestante Evangelique in Vitri, France. Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Nov. 24, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Fort Wayne Newspapers Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close