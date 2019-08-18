JAMES H. McFADDEN, passed away on Friday, Aug. 9, 2019. Born July 27, 1928 in Roanoke, Ind., he was a son of the late Hugh J. and Lucy H. (Smith) McFadden. He was a 1946 graduate of Fort Wayne North Side High School and a 1950 graduate of Purdue University. He served in the U.S. Navy as LTJG during the Korean War. He retired after many years as an electrical engineer with Magnavox G & I Division in Fort Wayne. Jim is survived by his wife, Patricia, and five children, Steven (Paul) of Chicago, Beverly of Fort Wayne, Rebecca (Craig) Ellis of Indianapolis, Martha (Jeffrey) Hampel of Fishers, and Hugh (Veronica) of Lewisville, Texas. He is also survived by seven of his grandchildren, Max and Margaret Ellis; James Henry, Grace, and Olivia McFadden; Joseph and Elisabeth Hampel. He was also preceded in death by his siblings and their spouses, Zoe (Tom) Parrott and Bruce (Jeanne) McFadden; brother-in-law, Jerry Daniels; nieces, Marilyn Daniels and Emily Parrott Cator; and grandson, Jackson James Ellis. A memorial service is 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, at Fishers United Methodist Church, 9691 E. 116th Street, Fishers Ind., with visitation from 2 to 4 p.m. preceding the service (park in the south-east lot and enter through Door #3). A graveside service with military honors will be held at noon on Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019, at Glenwood Cemetery, Roanoke, Ind. A gathering of friends will be held at a later date in the LaGrange area. Donations may be made in his memory to Topeka United Methodist Church, 124 W. Pine St., Topeka (IN 46571) or , . To see the full obituary visit www.dignitymemorial.com /obituaries /indianapolis-in /james-mcfadden-8816031
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Aug. 18, 2019