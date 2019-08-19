McFADDEN, JAMES H.: A memorial service is 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, at Fishers United Methodist Church, 9691 E. 116th Street, Fishers Ind., with visitation from 2 to 4 p.m. preceding the service (park in the south-east lot and enter through Door #3). A graveside service with military honors will be held at noon on Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019, at Glenwood Cemetery, Roanoke, Ind. A gathering of friends will be held at a later date in the LaGrange area.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers from Aug. 19 to Aug. 25, 2019