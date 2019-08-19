JAMES H. McFADDEN (1928 - 2019)
Leppert Mortuary Nora Chapel
740 East 86th Street
Indianapolis, IN
46240
(317)-844-3966
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Fishers United Methodist Church
9691 E. 116th Street
Fishers, IN
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
4:00 PM
Fishers United Methodist Church
9691 E. 116th Street
Fishers, IN
Graveside service
Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019
12:00 PM
Glenwood Cemetery
Roanoke, IN
McFADDEN, JAMES H.: A memorial service is 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, at Fishers United Methodist Church, 9691 E. 116th Street, Fishers Ind., with visitation from 2 to 4 p.m. preceding the service (park in the south-east lot and enter through Door #3). A graveside service with military honors will be held at noon on Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019, at Glenwood Cemetery, Roanoke, Ind. A gathering of friends will be held at a later date in the LaGrange area.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers from Aug. 19 to Aug. 25, 2019
bullet U.S. Navy bullet World War II bullet Korean War bullet Purdue University
