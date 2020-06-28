JAMES H. NOTT, 95, passed away Saturday, May 16, 2020, from natural causes at The Cedars, Leo, Ind. Born Dec. 27, 1924 in St. Mary's, Ohio, he was the son of the late Charles and Carrie (Vogel) Nott. He served as a Fireman First Class in the U.S. Navy during World War II. He retired from Zollner Piston as an inspector, Fort Wayne, Ind., in 1988 after 25 years of service. He was a member of Grace Point Church of the Nazarene. Survivors include sons, Gregory J. (Tami) Nott of Carr, Colo. and Philip J. (Karina) Nott, Spotsylvania, Va.; sister, Barbara Shepherdof Jenison, Mich.; grandchildren, Graham Nott of Carr, Colo., Andrew Nott of Longmont, Colo., Lisa (Jerry) Vice-Davitch of Fairfax, Va., A.J. (Stephanie) Vice of Richmond, Va., Angie (Bob) Dillner of Concord, N.C., Taylor (Andrea) Vice of Fayetteville, N.C., and Teresa (Adam) Vice-Moore of Crozet, Va.; and 10 great-grandchildren. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Meredyth L. Nott; four sisters, Norma Rakowskyof Lima, Ohio, Alice Miller of Columbus, Ohio, Mary Thompson of Dayton, Ohio, and Nina Nott of St. Mary's, Ohio. A Celebration of Life is 2 p.m. Saturday, July 11, 2020, at Grace Point Church of the Nazarene, 8611 Mayhew Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46835), with calling one hour prior to the funeral service. Rev. Rex Pearson officiating. Preferred memorials are to the Grace Point Church of The Nazarene building fund. Arrangements entrusted to D.O. McComb & Sons Maplewood Park Funeral Home, 4017 Maplecrest Road, Fott Wayne, Ind. To sign the online guestbook visit www.mccombandson.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jun. 28, 2020.