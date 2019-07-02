Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JAMES H. "BUD" PRESTON. View Sign Service Information Hockemeyer & Miller Funeral Home 6131 St Joe Road Fort Wayne , IN 46835 (260)-485-8500 Send Flowers Obituary

JAMES H. "BUD" PRESTON, 93, passed away Saturday, June 29, 2019, at Park Place Senior Living in Fort Wayne. Born Sept. 7, 1925, he was a son of the late Harry Leonard and Carrie Dorothy (Strobel) Preston. He married Dorothy D. Davidson and she preceded him in death in 2003 after 44 years of marriage. Bud served honorably in the United States Navy for three and half years during World War II. He worked for the City of Fort Wayne Street Department, retiring in 1988 after 41 years of service. He was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church, V.F.W. Post 3846 in Churubusco, American Legion Post 499, and Arcola Lions Club. Bud had a love for horses and riding in parades. His zest for life diminished after the death of his beloved Dorothy. "His prayer to be reunited with her was answered this day, thanks be to God." Surviving are his children, James M. (Pat) Preston and David A. (Becky) Preston; stepson, Paul (Gladys) Camp; stepdaughter, Sandra Pierce; eight grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and sister, Gladys Zehr. Bud was also preceded in death by his brothers, George and Harry; and sisters, Katherine Jordan and Bonnie Hunt. Funeral service is 10 a.m. Saturday, July 6, 2019, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 1126 Barr St., Fort Wayne, with calling one hour prior to the service. Calling also from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, July 5, 2019, at Hockemeyer & Miller Funeral Home. Entombment in Greenlawn Memorial Park. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul's Lutheran Church or St. Paul's Lutheran School. To sign the online guestbook, please visit



