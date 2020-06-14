JAMES "JIMBOB" HEROY, 75, passed away Thursday, June 11, 2020, at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne. Born in Fort Wayne, he was the son of the late Wilbur and Bertha (Steigerwald) Heroy. He was a truck driver for many companies over the years. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. Many know Jimbob as a local musician who performed in the area and in Ohio. He enjoyed playing the guitar and the banjo. He also enjoyed playing poker and performing as Santa Claus during the holidays. He is survived by his children, James (Stephanie) Heroy II and Penny (Phil) Huffman; sisters, Shirley Moore and Vickie Flood; six grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. He was also preceded in death by his sister, Ruthann. Funeral service is 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at Harper's Community Funeral Home, 740 St. Rd. 930 East, New Haven, Ind., with visitation three hours prior. Face coverings are required. Preferred memorials are to The Shepherd's House, Fort Wayne. For online condolences visit www.harperfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jun. 14, 2020.