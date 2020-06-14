JAMES "JIMBOB" HEROY
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share JAMES's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
JAMES "JIMBOB" HEROY, 75, passed away Thursday, June 11, 2020, at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne. Born in Fort Wayne, he was the son of the late Wilbur and Bertha (Steigerwald) Heroy. He was a truck driver for many companies over the years. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. Many know Jimbob as a local musician who performed in the area and in Ohio. He enjoyed playing the guitar and the banjo. He also enjoyed playing poker and performing as Santa Claus during the holidays. He is survived by his children, James (Stephanie) Heroy II and Penny (Phil) Huffman; sisters, Shirley Moore and Vickie Flood; six grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. He was also preceded in death by his sister, Ruthann. Funeral service is 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at Harper's Community Funeral Home, 740 St. Rd. 930 East, New Haven, Ind., with visitation three hours prior. Face coverings are required. Preferred memorials are to The Shepherd's House, Fort Wayne. For online condolences visit www.harperfuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Harper's Community Funeral Home
740 State Rd 930 E
New Haven, IN 46774
(260) 493-4433
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved