JAMES J. BROWN, 72, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019. Born Sept. 27, 1947, he was a son of the late Howard and Lillian Brown. He married Diane Bobay on Nov. 5, 1966 at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church. He was a former Traffic Manager for Essex Wire and Plant Manager at Eckrich. He loved to hunt, fish, and spend time with his grandchildren. He is survived by his wife of 53 years Diane; children, Gina (Ken) Nuber, Mike (Dawn) Brown, and Chris (Neil) Newmark; seven grandchildren; brother, Thom (Sally) Brown; and sister, Jackie (Jerry) Hake. Funeral service is 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, with visitation two hours prior. In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to St. John Bosco Catholic Church, Churubusco, Ind.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers from Jan. 5 to Jan. 6, 2020