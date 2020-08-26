1/1
JAMES J. HECHLER
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share JAMES's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
JAMES J. HECHLER, 86, of Fort Wayne, died Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, at Visiting Nurse Hospice Home, Fort Wayne. Born March 31, 1934, in Fort Wayne, he was the son of the late Walter and Kathleen Hechler. He was a member of Saint Peter Catholic Church, attended St. Peter grade school and graduated from Central High School in 1953. He married Dorothy Vodde in 1957 and they had two daughters, they divorced and he moved to Mississippi with his wife Pearl, she passed away there. Jim returned to his family here, reunited his life and love with Dorothy. James retired from Tokheim after 44 years of service. Jim loved his 1953 Buick, antique cars, older country music, and all things about the Civil War and President Lincoln. "We will all miss 'Big Tall Jim'." James is survived by the love of his life, his wife, Dorothy; daughters, Laura (Robert) Stoffer of New Haven, Ind., and Marina Lynne (Thomas) Kraft of Des Moines, Iowa; grandsons, Nathan and Matthew Stoffer; great-grandson, William Dean Stoffer; sisters, Linda (Jim) Eifrid of Paulding, Ohio, and Sandy Maldeny; and brother, Larry (Carol) Hechler. Memorial service is 3 p.m. Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, at Divine Mercy Funeral Home, 3500 Lake Ave., with calling one hour prior. Burial will be in Catholic Cemetery, Fort Wayne. Memorial contributions may be made to National Geographic. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.divinemercyfuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
28
Calling hours
02:00 PM
Divine Mercy Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
28
Memorial service
03:00 PM
Divine Mercy Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Divine Mercy Funeral Home
3500 Lake Avenue
Fort Wayne, IN 46805
(260) 426-2044
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved