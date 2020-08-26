JAMES J. HECHLER, 86, of Fort Wayne, died Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, at Visiting Nurse Hospice Home, Fort Wayne. Born March 31, 1934, in Fort Wayne, he was the son of the late Walter and Kathleen Hechler. He was a member of Saint Peter Catholic Church, attended St. Peter grade school and graduated from Central High School in 1953. He married Dorothy Vodde in 1957 and they had two daughters, they divorced and he moved to Mississippi with his wife Pearl, she passed away there. Jim returned to his family here, reunited his life and love with Dorothy. James retired from Tokheim after 44 years of service. Jim loved his 1953 Buick, antique cars, older country music, and all things about the Civil War and President Lincoln. "We will all miss 'Big Tall Jim'." James is survived by the love of his life, his wife, Dorothy; daughters, Laura (Robert) Stoffer of New Haven, Ind., and Marina Lynne (Thomas) Kraft of Des Moines, Iowa; grandsons, Nathan and Matthew Stoffer; great-grandson, William Dean Stoffer; sisters, Linda (Jim) Eifrid of Paulding, Ohio, and Sandy Maldeny; and brother, Larry (Carol) Hechler. Memorial service is 3 p.m. Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, at Divine Mercy Funeral Home, 3500 Lake Ave., with calling one hour prior. Burial will be in Catholic Cemetery, Fort Wayne. Memorial contributions may be made to National Geographic. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.divinemercyfuneralhome.com