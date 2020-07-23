1/1
JAMES J. PURVIANCE Sr.
JAMES J. PURVIANCE SR., passed away on Tuesday, July 21, 2020. He was born in Fort Wayne. Jim was a graduate of Central Catholic High School and obtained a B.S. Degree from Defiance College, and Master from University of St. Francis. He taught and coached at Huntington Catholic High School and also served as the Athletic Director. He taught in the Fort Wayne Community Schools and retired in 1980. He was a Director and Commissioner of the Wildcat Baseball Leagues. He was in Real Estate sales for 16 years with Bob Buescher Homes. He served in the U.S. Army for two years during the Korean War, 1952 to 1954. Surviving are sons, James Jr. (Meg) Purviance, Dwight (Karen) Wagner and Douglas (Pam) Wagner; daughters-in-law, Shelley Wagner and Pam Wagner; eight grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife of 55 years, Elizabeth Purviance; parents, Mercedes A. and Samuel J. Purviance, DDS; as well as sons, Dennis and David Wagner. Funeral service is noon Monday, July 27, 2020, at D.O. McComb & Sons Pine Valley Park Funeral Home, 1320 E. Dupont Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46825), with visitation two hours prior. Burial will take place in Lindenwood Cemetery, Fort Wayne. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Visiting Nurse Hospice Home or the Alzheimer's Association.


Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
27
Visitation
D. O. McComb and Sons - Pine Valley
JUL
27
Funeral service
D. O. McComb and Sons - Pine Valley
Funeral services provided by
D. O. McComb and Sons - Pine Valley
1320 East Dupont Rd.
Fort Wayne, IN 46825
(260) 426-9494
