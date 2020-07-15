JAMES J. "JIM" SHERRON, 79, died on Monday, July 13, 2020, at home surrounded by his loving family. Born June 21, 1941, in Toledo, Ohio, he was the son of the late Joseph and Sylvia (Williams) Sherron. He graduated from North Side High School in 1959, and received degrees from Ball State University and the University of St. Francis. Jim married Judy Ann Deitsch on Aug. 5, 1967. God, church and family were most important in his life. Judy, his daughter Emily (Justin) Parker and his granddaughters Charlotte and Lena Pfeifer will miss him dearly. He taught for East Allen County Schools for 33 years and part-time at IPFW. Jim was also employed by the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend. As one of the founders of the East Allen Federal Credit Union, he served as Chairman of the Board from 1965 to his death. He was a member of the Decatur Elks Lodge 993 and Council 451 of the Knights of Columbus. He was a member of St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church where he served as a lector and usher. Jim is also survived by his sisters, Kate Murphy, Cindy (Fred) Golden and Anne Gerner. Mass of Christian Burial is 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 17, 2020, at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, 4916 Trier Road, with visitation one hour prior. Face covering is required. A private family burial will be at Highland Park Cemetery. Preferred memorials to St. Charles Borromeo School, 4910 Trier Road, Fort Wayne, IN 46815 or Muscular Dystrophy. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.divinemercyfuneralhome.org