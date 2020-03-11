Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JAMES JASON ROTH. View Sign Service Information Klaehn, Fahl, Melton Funeral Home 6424 Winchester Road Fort Wayne , IN 46819 (260)-424-1525 Send Flowers Obituary

JAMES JASON ROTH, 91, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Monday, March 9, 2020. Born Feb. 3, 1929, in Huntington, he was a son of the late Harry E. and Zora J. (Bailey) Roth. He was very passionate about farming and was able to enjoy it for many years. James also worked as an engineer at Navistar for 35 years. He was a member of Calvary United Methodist Church and will always be remembered for his charity and spirit in helping anyone with a need or project. Surviving are his children, Muriel (Robert) Muth and Brent (Peggy) Roth; grandchildren, Joshua (Megan) Muth, Nathan Muth, Aaron (Jen) Roth, and Brandon (Carmen Zahrt) Roth; great - grandchildren, Griffin and Collins Muth, Logan and Lillian Roth; and sister, Josephine Fullhart. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy "Joan" (Lewis) Roth, in 2018; and siblings, Richard Roth, Marjorie Huntzinger and Gene Roth. Funeral service is 11 a.m. Friday, March 13, 2020, at Calvary United Methodist Church, 6301 Winchester Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46819), with visitation one hour prior. Visitation also from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, March 12, 2020, at Klaehn, Fahl & Melton Funeral Home, 6424 Winchester Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46819). Burial will be at Monument City Memorial Cemetery, Huntington County, Ind. Preferred memorials in honor of James may be made to the Monument Cemetery Association. "The family would like to extend their thanks to Kingston Residence and Heartland Hospice for the loving care and dedication for both parents." Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at



JAMES JASON ROTH, 91, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Monday, March 9, 2020. Born Feb. 3, 1929, in Huntington, he was a son of the late Harry E. and Zora J. (Bailey) Roth. He was very passionate about farming and was able to enjoy it for many years. James also worked as an engineer at Navistar for 35 years. He was a member of Calvary United Methodist Church and will always be remembered for his charity and spirit in helping anyone with a need or project. Surviving are his children, Muriel (Robert) Muth and Brent (Peggy) Roth; grandchildren, Joshua (Megan) Muth, Nathan Muth, Aaron (Jen) Roth, and Brandon (Carmen Zahrt) Roth; great - grandchildren, Griffin and Collins Muth, Logan and Lillian Roth; and sister, Josephine Fullhart. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy "Joan" (Lewis) Roth, in 2018; and siblings, Richard Roth, Marjorie Huntzinger and Gene Roth. Funeral service is 11 a.m. Friday, March 13, 2020, at Calvary United Methodist Church, 6301 Winchester Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46819), with visitation one hour prior. Visitation also from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, March 12, 2020, at Klaehn, Fahl & Melton Funeral Home, 6424 Winchester Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46819). Burial will be at Monument City Memorial Cemetery, Huntington County, Ind. Preferred memorials in honor of James may be made to the Monument Cemetery Association. "The family would like to extend their thanks to Kingston Residence and Heartland Hospice for the loving care and dedication for both parents." Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.klaehnfahlmeltonfunerals.com for the Roth family. Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Mar. 11, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Fort Wayne Newspapers Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close