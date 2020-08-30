1/2
JAMES JOSEPH "JIM" ANTIL
JAMES JOSEPH "JIM" ANTIL, 77, died Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, at Parkview Hospital - Randallia. Jim was the youngest child of the late Michael C. and Mary Antil's eight children. He was raised in upstate New York prior to moving to Indiana as a teenager. Jim graduated from Central Catholic, class of 1961. He married Lona Oddou in 1964, and they had a great life together. They owned and operated - Ice Cream Alley & The Country Sampler, in Leo, in the 1980's, and then Business Furniture Outlet for the next 20 years in downtown Fort Wayne. Jim was always ready for a challenge and bought many parcels of Real Estate. He had an eye for the future. Jim is survived by his wife, Lona Antil; daughter, Lisa Antil (Steven) May; and son, James Eric (Laura Miner) Antil. His wife, children, grandsons and granddaughters, and many close friends will miss this special man. Calling is from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020, at FairHaven Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 6557 N. Clinton St. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Turnstone Center or Erin's House.


Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Aug. 30, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services
6557 N Clinton Street
Fort Wayne, IN 46825
260-424-5000
