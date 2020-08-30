JAMES JOSEPH "JIM" ANTIL, 77, died Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, at Parkview Hospital - Randallia. Jim was the youngest child of the late Michael C. and Mary Antil's eight children. He was raised in upstate New York prior to moving to Indiana as a teenager. Jim graduated from Central Catholic, class of 1961. He married Lona Oddou in 1964, and they had a great life together. They owned and operated - Ice Cream Alley & The Country Sampler, in Leo, in the 1980's, and then Business Furniture Outlet for the next 20 years in downtown Fort Wayne. Jim was always ready for a challenge and bought many parcels of Real Estate. He had an eye for the future. Jim is survived by his wife, Lona Antil; daughter, Lisa Antil (Steven) May; and son, James Eric (Laura Miner) Antil. His wife, children, grandsons and granddaughters, and many close friends will miss this special man. Calling is from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020, at FairHaven Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 6557 N. Clinton St. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Turnstone Center or Erin's House.