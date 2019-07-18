Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JAMES JOSEPH HEISELMANN. View Sign Service Information Hockemeyer & Miller Funeral Home 6131 St Joe Road Fort Wayne , IN 46835 (260)-485-8500 Send Flowers Obituary

JAMES JOSEPH HEISELMANN, 77, died peacefully in his sleep early Monday morning, July 15, 2019, at home after a valiant struggle. Jim was born in Cincinnati, Ohio, the youngest of four children. He moved to Fort Wayne, in the late 1960's to work his first job at Magnavox and then the City of Fort Wayne. Jim campaigned for Jimmy Stier when he was running for city council in 1972 and helped get him elected by organizing walks and door-to-door registering people to vote. He ended his career in the HR departments at St. Joe Hospital, retiring on Jan. 3, 2008, after 31 years of service. Jim was a great movie buff and could easily win any movie trivia contest. He was also and avid Reds fan and could tell you the stats of any of the players. His favorite pastime was drinking a Big Jim latte at the firefly where you could find him, every day, sitting in his favorite comfy chair and completing his crossword puzzles. Jim's greatest enjoyment came from being with family and cuddling with his beloved cat. "We could count on him showing up early to any family gathering with a case of Snapple and the latest Red's states, eager to share both." Surviving are his four children, Laura (Heiselmann) Stieber of Fort Wayne, Philip of California, Sara (Heiselmann) Chronister of Huntertown, and Christopher of Fort Wayne; his sister, Mary Ann (Heiselmann) Geiszelmann of California; six grandchildren, Nicholas, Benjamin, Paul, Kiley, Carter and Calvin; his cat, Gracie; as well as many friends and extended family. He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Angela (Frankenhoff) Heiselmann; and brothers, Frank Jr. "Bud", and Paul. Celebration of life is from 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, at the Firefly. He requested in his Living Will that rather than flowers, any memorials be expressed as a donation to Matthew 25 or Epilepsy Foundation of Indiana. "The family wishes to express deep gratitude to Heartland Hospice and the Cynthia Keller agency for their loving care of Jim that allowed him to spend his last days in his own home in the manner he always wished." Arrangements by Hockemeyer & Miller Funeral Home.



