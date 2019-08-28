JAMES JOSEPH NASH (1950 - 2019)
Obituary
JAMES JOSEPH NASH, 69, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Monday, Aug. 26, 2019. He was born May 28, 1950, in Kansas. He served for eight years as a proud United States Marine. He was in the car business for years, prior to turning his passion of photography into a career. He loved to watch Westerns, play golf, hunt, and collect and sell guns. He enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and his many shopping trips to Costco. Surviving are his wife, Mary "Sue" Nash; daughters, Laura Wilson and Jennifer Tester; and grandchildren, Elisabeth, Jacob, Brandon, and Addison. A Memorial gathering is 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019, at D.O. McComb & Sons Pine Valley Funeral Home, 1320 E. Dupont Road, Fort Wayne, (IN 46825), with a gathering time one hour prior. Memorial contributions may be made to the of Northeastern Indiana. Condolences may be left online at www.mccombandsons.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Aug. 28, 2019
