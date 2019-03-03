|
JAMES K. STALDER, was called to his heavenly home on Friday, March 1, 2019, at Mount Carmel, St. Ann's, Wester ville, Ohio, following a brief illness. Born June 3, 1940 at Akron, Ohio, he was a son of the late Harold and Donna Stalder. He lived for the next 18 years in a nearby community of Cuyahoga Falls until leaving home to attend college: Concordia Jr. College, Milwaukee, Wis.; Concordia Sr. College, Fort Wayne, Ind., and Concordia Seminary, St. Louis, Mo. He was privileged to serve Lutheran congregations at St. Peter, Westgate, Iowa (1966-70); Holy Cross, Fort Wayne, Ind. (1970-89); Zion, Franklin, Ky. (1990-92); Grace, Westerville, Oh io (1992-2000) and Living Word, Galena, Ohio (2000-11). Jim retired Aug. 1, 2011. Jim precedes in death four beautiful daughters, Mary (John) Smith of Markleville, Ind., Anne (Brett) Nelson of Chicago, Ill., Sarah (Richard) Prohl of Westerville, Ohio, and Susan (Mark) Kannenwischer of Westerville, Ohio. He leaves one brother and sister-in-law, Robert and Janet Stalder of Wake Forest, N.C.; also three stepsons, Ross (Vicki) Riehle of Edgerton, Ohio; Bradly (Lauren) Riehle of Fort Wayne, Ind, and David (Bianca) Bade of Chicage, Ill. Jim bids farewell for a time to 16 loving grandchildren, Emily (Max), Sarah Grace, Logan, Benjamin, Ethan, Nathan (Maddy), Laina, Abigail, Megan, Rachel, Ryan, Anna, Jonah, Peter, Elson, Eloise; and two great-grandchildren, Jessa and Rebecca. Jim was also preceded in death by his loving wife, Wanda; his sister, Gail. A service of praise and thanksgiving is 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 5, 2019, at Living Word Lutheran Church, 7539 Dustin Road, Galena, Ohio. Pastor Derrick Hurst officiating. Visitation is from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, March 4, 2019, at Moreland Funeral Home, 55 E. Schrock Road, Westerville, Ohio. Jim asks that in lieu of flowers, memorials be directed to Living Word Lutheran Church, 7539 Dustin Rd., Galena (OH 43021), And Worship Anew TV Ministry, 5 Martin Luther Drive, Fort Wayne (IN 46825). "PRAISE GOD FROM WHOM ALL BLESSINGS FLOW!!!"
Moreland Funeral Home
55 E. Schrock Road
Westerville, OH 43081
614-891-1414
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Mar. 3, 2019
|
|
|
Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page.
Thank you. You have now memorialized
on Facebook.
|
|
The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to:
- Connect with memorials that are important to you.
- Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.
- Share your memories with your Facebook friends.
|