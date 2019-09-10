Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JAMES KEVIN ROSEBERRY. View Sign Service Information Mungovan Simple 2114 South Calhoun Street Ft. Wayne , IN 46802 (260)-744-2114 Send Flowers Obituary

JAMES KEVIN ROSEBERRY, 65, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, while surrounded by loved ones. Born March 29, 1954, James graduated from New Haven High School. He lived most of his life in Fort Wayne, where he was employed by Applied Industrial Technologies for almost 38 years. Most recently serving as the branch manager, until he retired five years ago. James was lovingly known as "Kevin", "Nug", "Bun", "Dad", and "Peepaw". He enjoyed sports, especially motor racing. He was always watching Formula 1, Indy Racing League and NASCAR. Some of his favorite memories are of attending races at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway with his daughter and going to Colts games. His many other hobbies included model railroads, bonsai trees, orchids, saltwater aquariums, wild birds, putting together models and sports cars. He also enjoyed reading and spending time with family, friends, and his cats. Surviving are his loving wife of 44 years, Karen J. Roseberry of Fort Wayne; daughter, Jessica Baker; grandson, Jackson Baker of Brownsburg, Ind.; and brothers and sisters, William (Cynthia) Roseberry, Steve Roseberry, Mark Stuerzenberger, Janell (Tim) Johnson, and Holly Stuerzenberger. He was preceded in death by his son, Nathan John Roseberry; mother, M. Elaine Stuerzenberger; father, William Roseberry; stepfather, Jack Stuerzenberger; and brother, Jeff Roseberry. A Celebration of Life (open house) is from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, at The Old Gas House, 305 E. Superior St., Fort Wayne. To celebrate his life, the family asks that everyone attending wear their favorite sports apparel. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Allen County S.P.C.A. "He will forever be in our hearts." Arrangements by Mungovan Simple. To sign the guestbook, please visit

