JAMES "JIM" L. BAUGHMAN, 89, of Fort Wayne, passed away Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, at his residence. Born in Kendall ville, Ind., he was the son of the late Lyle and Helen (Stephenson) Baugh man. He married Elizabeth Pearl Shively on Jan. 6, 1950; she survives. He worked for Harris / Kayot for 22 years, retiring as vice president in 1988. He was an active member of Aldersgate U.M.C. Jim and Pearl enjoyed delivering Homebound Meals for 18 years. Jim was an avid Cubs, IU basketball, Pacers, and Colts fan. He enjoyed being on the lake and loved spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Surviving are his children, Sheryl (Darwin) Harmeyer, Vicki (Jerry) Fisher and Dennis Baughman; grandchildren, Ryan (Susan) Harmeyer, Russ Harmeyer, Grant (Emily) Harmeyer, Bethany Carter, Shaun Fisher, and Holli (Eric) Buddenbaum; seven great-grandchildren; five step-great-grandchildren; and brothers, Dean Baughman and Sam (Samantha) Baughman. He was also preceded in death by infant daughter, Jeanne Marie; and one infant great-granddaughter. Funeral service is 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, at Aldersgate United Methodist Church, with calling one hour prior to the service. Visitation also from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Sept. 9, 2019, at Greenlawn Funeral Home & Memorial Park. Burial in Greenlawn Memorial Park. Memorial contributions may be made to Aldersgate U.M.C. or Visiting Nurse Hospice Home. To sign the online guestbook, please visit www.greenlawnmpfh.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Sept. 7, 2019