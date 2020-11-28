JAMES L. BIANSKI, 91, of Ege, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020, at his home due to COVID-19. Born in Ege on July 15, 1929, he was a son of the late Frank and Leona (Richards) Bianski. He spent his formative years in Ege, graduating from Avilla High School in 1948. James was married to Phyllis Hurst in Ege on Feb. 18, 1950. He was a life-long farmer and also worked at Dana, Fort Wayne, retiring in 1985. James is survived by his wife of 70 years, Phyllis Bianski; six children, Steve (Marty) Bianski, Sandy (Jerry) Klausing, Kathy (Steve) Heckber, Connie (Ken) Dusek, Mike (Kari) Bianski, and Erin (Craig) Ginter; brother, Francis "Junior" (Janet) Bianski; 15 grandchildren, and 30 great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three sisters, Catherine Miller, Helen Kostielney and Joan Gienger; and two brothers, Ralph Bianski and Paul Bianski. A private family Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Ege. For anyone who would like to join the family at 3 p.m. Monday. Nov. 30, 2020, in reciting the Holy Rosary from their home, the family would welcome those prayers. The Funeral Mass will be live streamed. Memorial Mass will be at a later date. Private burial taking place at Ege Catholic Cemetery, Ege. In lieu of flowers, please direct memorials to the Church for Masses or Parkview Hospice Noble County. Send an online note to the family at www.sheetsandchilds.com