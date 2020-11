Or Copy this URL to Share

BIANSKI, JAMES L.: A private family Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Ege. For anyone who would like to join the family at 3 p.m. Monday. Nov. 30, 2020, in reciting the Holy Rosary from their home, the family would welcome those prayers. The Funeral Mass will be livestreamed. Memorial Mass will be at a later date.



