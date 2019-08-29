JAMES L. BIRELEY, 91, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019. He was born in Leo, a son of the late Ora and Sadie Bireley. James proudly served his country in the Marine Corps. He retired from Dana after 25 years of service and was the owner of Jim's Auto selling cars. Surviving are his wife of 71 years, Bonnie; daughter, Debra (Mark) Hade; grandsons, Christoffer and Bryan (Katie Lechleidner) Hade; and one great-granddaughter, Jenny. He was also preceded in death by siblings, Sam, Tom, John, Ruth Bireley and Lois Winkelman. Funeral Service is 1 p.m. Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, at Covington Funeral Home, 8408 Covington Road, with calling two hours prior. He will be entombed at Covington Memorial Gardens. Preferred memorials are to NE Indiana Cancer Services. www.covingtonmemorial.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Aug. 29, 2019