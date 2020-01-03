JAMES L. KEEFE Sr.

Obituary
JAMES L. KEEFE SR., 86, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019. James is survived by his wife, Betty Layman-Keefe; children, Karen Keefe, Sunday "Sunny" (Rick) Helstrom, Tina Price, James (Trudy) Keefe Jr., Thomas Keefe, Michael (Joanna) Keefe, and Heather Keefe; four step-children and their spouses; and a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his son, Patrick Keefe. Funeral service is 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, at Greenlawn Funeral Home, 6750 Covington Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46804), with visitation one hour prior. Visitation also from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, at the funeral home. Burial will follow the service at Greenlawn Memorial Park. Memorial contributions may be made to Riley Hospital for Children or Shepherd's House.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jan. 3, 2020
