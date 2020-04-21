JAMES L. PARRISH

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JAMES L. PARRISH.
Service Information
D.O. McComb & Sons Funeral Homes - Lakeside Park
1140 Lake Ave
Fort Wayne, IN
46805
(260)-426-9494
Obituary
Send Flowers

JAMES L. PARRISH, 91, passed away on Sunday, April 19, 2020. James retired from Dana Corp. in Fort Wayne. James enjoyed many outdoor activities and spending time with family. Surviving are sons, Michael (Linda) Parrish, Gregory Parrish, Tom (Janeen) Parrish, and Dan (Patty) Parrish. James was preceded in death by his wie, Nancy Parrish; and son, Scott Parrish. No visitation or funeral service. Arrangements by D.O. McComb & Sons Lakeside Park Funeral Home, 1140 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne.
logo
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Apr. 21, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details