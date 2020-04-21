JAMES L. PARRISH, 91, passed away on Sunday, April 19, 2020. James retired from Dana Corp. in Fort Wayne. James enjoyed many outdoor activities and spending time with family. Surviving are sons, Michael (Linda) Parrish, Gregory Parrish, Tom (Janeen) Parrish, and Dan (Patty) Parrish. James was preceded in death by his wie, Nancy Parrish; and son, Scott Parrish. No visitation or funeral service. Arrangements by D.O. McComb & Sons Lakeside Park Funeral Home, 1140 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Apr. 21, 2020