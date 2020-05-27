JAMES L. "SPANKY" RECTANUS
1947 - 2020
JAMES L. "SPANKY" RECTANUS, 72, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Sunday, May 24, 2020, at home. Born Aug. 29, 1947, in Fort Wayne, he was the son of the late John and Patricia Ractanus. He graduated from Central Catholic High School in 1965. Jim worked at Tokheim as a tool and die maker for over 30 years. Jim is survived by his loving wife, Jan of Fort Wayne; sons, Mike Rectanus and Greg (Amy) Rectanus, both of Fort Wayne; and grandchildren, Derek, Amanda, Megan, Jon, and Ben. He was preceded in death by his daughter-in-law, Angela. Private funeral service will take place. Visitation is from 1 to 4 p.m. Friday, May 29, 2020, at Divine Mercy Funeral Home, 3500 Lake Ave. Face covering is required. Burial will be in Catholic Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana or the S.P.C.A. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.divinemercyfuneralhome.com


Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on May 27, 2020.
