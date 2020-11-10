JAMES L. ROUSSEY, 80, of Fort Wayne, passed away Monday, Nov. 2, 2020 at his home. Born June 1, 1940, in Bluffton, Ind., he was a son of the late John and Maxine Roussey. He graduated from Ossian High School in 1958 and earned his Associate's in electrical engineering. Jim retired from International Harvester (Navistar) after 37 years of service. He worked an additional seven years for Pana-Pacific. He was a member of St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, the Sheriff's Posse from 1968 to 1970, Society of Automotive Engineering, U.A.W and board of Directors. Jim is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Lynda L. Roussey; sons, Christopher P. (Dawn) Roussey of Germantown, Tenn., Jeff L. (Marlene) Roussey of Fort Wayne, Todd L. (Eva) Roussey of New Smyrna Beach, Fla., and Mark A. (Tammy) Roussey of Fenton, Mo.; brothers, Ron (Marcia) Roussey of Forest Hill, Calif., and Randy (Stacy) Roussey of Clarksville, Tenn.; nine grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his sister, Betty Roussey. Funeral service is 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, at D.O. McComb & Sons Maplewood Park Funeral Home, 4017 Maplecrest Road, Fort Wayne, with calling one hour prior. Please join the family for the virtual service on the D.O. McComb & Sons Maplewood Park Facebook page. Calling also from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, at the funeral home. Social distancing will be observed. Burial in Highland Park Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the America Heart Association
