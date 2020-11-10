1/2
JAMES L. "JIM" WIDMANN
JAMES L. "JIM" WIDMANN, 93, passed away Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020. Born in Fort Wayne, Ind., Jim was a son of the late John and Carolyn Wid -mann. Jim served his country as a U.S. Air Force veteran. Jim worked for American Hoist for many years prior to his retirement. He enjoyed word searches, crossword puzzles, and listening to music. He was a member of North Park Community Church. Surviving are his loving wife of 30 years, Nancy Widmann; step-children, Matthew Topp, Mark Topp; step-grandchildren, Kari, Jonathan, Joshua; along with several nieces and nephews. Jim was also preceded in death by his brothers, Dick and Ned Widmann. Service is 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, at North Park Community Church, 7160 Flutter Road, with calling from 9 a.m. until the service. It is asked that attendees wear a mask and practice social distancing. Burial in Lindenwood Cemetery, Fort Wayne, Ind. Memorials may be made to North Park Community Church. FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services is handling arrangements.


Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
14
Calling hours
09:00 AM
North Park Community Church
NOV
14
Service
11:00 AM
North Park Community Church
Funeral services provided by
FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services
6557 N Clinton Street
Fort Wayne, IN 46825
260-424-5000
