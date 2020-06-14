JAMES LEE FOX
JAMES LEE FOX, 68, of Fort Wayne, passed from this world on Saturday, April 4, 2020, having only recently been diagnosed with the disease that he battled for several weeks in the hospital before succumbing to its effects on his body. Born Jan. 30, 1952, in Ravenswood, W.Va., Jim was one of seven sons of the late Darrell Leon and Idonia Ethel (Bunny) Fox. In 1969, he graduated from Ravenswood High School and studied at Marshall University in Huntington, W.Va. He began his work life as a coal miner in Southern Ohio before launching into a long career in sales and marketing. He was also preceded in death by his oldest brother, Darrell L. "Darry" Fox Jr. The family is remembering his quick wit, easy smile, and the loving way he remembered anniversaries and birthdays for his family members. He faithfully sent cards and phone calls whenever he could not be there in person to celebrate."We mourn his passing but celebrate the love he gave and received from us all."

Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jun. 14, 2020.
