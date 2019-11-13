JAMES LEONARD JOHNSON

Obituary
JAMES LEONARD JOHNSON, 81, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019, at home. Born in Monroe ville, he was the son of the late Forest and Hilda (Jacquay) Johnson. He was a member of St. Louis Besancon Catholic Church, New Haven. He served his country in the U.S. Air Force and retired after 43 years as a truck driver. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Kay; children, Ellen (Bill) Gephart, Linda (Rod) Klingenberger, Therese (Randy) Gibson, Wally (Sherri) Johnson, Kenny (Sherri) Johnson, Cindy (Greg) Tucker, Brenda (Johnny) Johnson, Donna (Kevin) Conrad, Clara (Steve) Conrad, Lenny (Sarah) Johnson, Pat (fianc‚, Nicole) Johnson, and Larry (Leslie) Johnson; brothers, Don (Monica) Johnson, John (Carole) Johnson and Bob (Regina) Johnson; sisters, Joan (Don) Busick, Mary Alice (James) Reynolds and Carol (Howard) Girardot; 53 grandchildren, 57 great-grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren on the way. He was also preceded in death by his brother-in-law, Don Busick on the same day, Nov. 12, 2019. Mass of Christian Burial is 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at St. Louis Besancon Catholic Church, 15535 Lincoln Hwy E., New Haven, with visitation one hour prior. Father Ben Muhlenkamp officiating. Visitation also from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, at Harper's Community Funeral Home, 740 St. Rd. 930 E., New Haven. Military honors will be conducted following the church mass. Preferred memorials are to the church or Masses. To share online condolences, visit www.harperfuneralhome.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Nov. 13, 2019
