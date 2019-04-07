Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JAMES M. BAKER. View Sign

JAMES M. BAKER, was granted his angel wings on Tuesday, March 19, 2019, surrounded by his beautiful loving wife Kathy Baker and family. Kathy was Jim's pillar of strength throughout his battle with cancer. Born April 14, 1942, in Decatur, Ind., he was a son of Harvey and Ruth Baker. He attended South Side High School. He is survived by his loving wife, Kathy Baker; children, Yvonne (Leonard) Click, Kevin (Nora) Baker, Barbara (Scott) Pobuk, and Sheri Ricketts; grandchildren, Paula Spillers, Christopher (fiance, Carianne Smith) Kleinrichert, Kathrynn (Tawn Ciarrocchi) Kleinrichert, Ciera Pobuk, Spencer Pobuk, Sophia Talamantes, and Dustin Vasquez; and great-grandchildren, Daniel Jr., Kaleb and Stephan Spillers, Isabella Ciarrocchi, Ava and Mateo Talamantes and Brooklyn Vasquez. Jim was preceded in death by his parents, Harvey and Ruth Baker; brother, Donald Baker; and his first wife, Nancy Stillwell Baker. A private service will be held in Indiana late in 2019. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Kathy Baker.

Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Apr. 7, 2019

