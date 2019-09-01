JAMES M. FRY (1945 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "May God bless your family in this trying time."
    - Kendrick Williams
  • "I will miss you dearly. Thank you for being a loving and..."
    - Kami Fry
  • "My deepest condolences to Barb and the rest of the family i..."
    - Laura Jones Cronin
  • "My deepest condolences to Barb and the rest of the family i..."
    - Laura Jones Cronin
  • "I Love and miss you dearly Dad...Rest in Peace. Forever in..."
    - Lisa Watkins
Service Information
D.O. McComb & Sons Funeral Homes - Lakeside Park
1140 Lake Ave
Fort Wayne, IN
46805
(260)-426-9494
Calling hours
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
D.O. McComb & Sons Funeral Homes - Lakeside Park
1140 Lake Ave
Fort Wayne, IN 46805
View Map
Calling hours
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
D.O. McComb & Sons Funeral Homes - Lakeside Park
1140 Lake Ave
Fort Wayne, IN 46805
View Map
Calling hours
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
D.O. McComb & Sons Funeral Homes - Lakeside Park
1140 Lake Ave
Fort Wayne, IN 46805
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
1:00 PM
D.O. McComb & Sons Funeral Homes - Lakeside Park
1140 Lake Ave
Fort Wayne, IN 46805
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

JAMES M. FRY, 74, of Fort Wayne, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019, at his home with his wife, Barb, at his side. Born March 24, 1945 in Fort Wayne, he was the son of the late Orville and Frances (Mattingly) Fry. James retired as a forklift operator from Food Marketing (SuperValu) in 2005 after 38 years of service. He was known by the nickname "Duke" by all his family and friends because of his admiration for John Wayne and his movies. Jim loved sports and was a fan of Bobby Knight IU basketball, the Detroit Tigers, and the Chicago Bears. He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Barbara A. (Carrion) Fry of Fort Wayne; sons, Bobby (Kami) Fry and Timothy B. (Heather) Fry, both of Fort Wayne; daughters, Lorie A. (Ken) Johnson of New Haven; Lisa M. (Clarence) Watkins of Waynedale; and Linnae K. (Richard) Stanley of Columbia City; 13 grandchildren, Nykole, Nathan, Andrew, Joshua, Michael, Alexandra, Brittnie, Charity, Logan, Landen, Jordan, Cassidy, and Haley; seven great-grandchildren, Zander, Alexa, Emma, Sebastian, Emeri, Theo, and Noah; sisters, DiAnn Fry; and JoAnn Galuoppo, both of Fort Wayne, and several nieces and nephews. Funeral service is 1 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019, at D.O. McComb & Sons Lakeside Park Funeral Home, 1140 Lake Avenue, with calling one hour prior. Calling also from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019, at the funeral home. Burial will be in Prairie Grove Cemetery. Memorials to or .
logo
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Sept. 1, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.