JAMES M. FRY, 74, of Fort Wayne, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019, at his home with his wife, Barb, at his side. Born March 24, 1945 in Fort Wayne, he was the son of the late Orville and Frances (Mattingly) Fry. James retired as a forklift operator from Food Marketing (SuperValu) in 2005 after 38 years of service. He was known by the nickname "Duke" by all his family and friends because of his admiration for John Wayne and his movies. Jim loved sports and was a fan of Bobby Knight IU basketball, the Detroit Tigers, and the Chicago Bears. He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Barbara A. (Carrion) Fry of Fort Wayne; sons, Bobby (Kami) Fry and Timothy B. (Heather) Fry, both of Fort Wayne; daughters, Lorie A. (Ken) Johnson of New Haven; Lisa M. (Clarence) Watkins of Waynedale; and Linnae K. (Richard) Stanley of Columbia City; 13 grandchildren, Nykole, Nathan, Andrew, Joshua, Michael, Alexandra, Brittnie, Charity, Logan, Landen, Jordan, Cassidy, and Haley; seven great-grandchildren, Zander, Alexa, Emma, Sebastian, Emeri, Theo, and Noah; sisters, DiAnn Fry; and JoAnn Galuoppo, both of Fort Wayne, and several nieces and nephews. Funeral service is 1 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019, at D.O. McComb & Sons Lakeside Park Funeral Home, 1140 Lake Avenue, with calling one hour prior. Calling also from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019, at the funeral home. Burial will be in Prairie Grove Cemetery. Memorials to or .