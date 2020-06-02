JAMES "JAMERS" MARKEY
JAMES "JAMERS" MARKEY, 27, passed away Tuesday, May 26, 2020. Born in Fort Wayne, James was the son of the late Chris Bickel and Clara Markey. James was a talented painter and enjoyed his job very much. James perfect day was riding his motorcycle, shooting guns, playing video games, playing basketball and hanging out with his friends and family. Surviving are his siblings, April (Doug) (Benya) Markey, and Christopher Markey; girlfriend, Marisha Hoskins; nieces and nephews, Natasha, Steven, Douglas, and Madisyn; great niece, Bella; great nephew, Ryder; along with many aunts, uncles, and other extended family members. Service is 1 p.m. Saturday, June 6, 2020, at FairHaven Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 6557 N. Clinton St., with calling from 10 a.m. until the service. Burial in Lindenwood Cemetery, Fort Wayne. Memorials may be made to the family.


Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jun. 2, 2020.
