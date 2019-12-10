Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JAMES MARTIN DONALDSON. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

JAMES MARTIN DONALDSON, 90, of Lakeland, Fla., passed away Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019, at Community Heart / Vascular Hospital in Indianapolis, Ind., surrounded by family. Born July 10, 1929, in Auburn, Ind., he was the son of the late Georgia (Phelps) and Newell Donaldson. He served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War. Jim and his father, Newt, were charter members of Elks Club 1978 in Auburn where Jim served as an officer. He commenced his career at Borg Warner Company in Auburn and later was Chief Engineer at Safeguard PowerTech Systems, Federal Gear Division in Kendallville, Ind. He furthered his career as advanced transmission designer at GM Hydra-Matic in Ann Arbor, Mich., until his retirement in 1995. Jim was a humorist, tinkerer and inventor, holding several patents in his name, and was published with projects underway until his death. He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Carolyn (Gonser); sons, Mark (Kathleen) of Fort Wayne, Eric (Mary Beth) of Denver, Colo. and Roger of Casselberry, Fla.; daughter, Laura (John) Lyons of Valrico, Fla.; five grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. He was recently preceded in death by his brother, Joe formerly of Auburn. At his wishes, a service will be private at a later date.

JAMES MARTIN DONALDSON, 90, of Lakeland, Fla., passed away Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019, at Community Heart / Vascular Hospital in Indianapolis, Ind., surrounded by family. Born July 10, 1929, in Auburn, Ind., he was the son of the late Georgia (Phelps) and Newell Donaldson. He served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War. Jim and his father, Newt, were charter members of Elks Club 1978 in Auburn where Jim served as an officer. He commenced his career at Borg Warner Company in Auburn and later was Chief Engineer at Safeguard PowerTech Systems, Federal Gear Division in Kendallville, Ind. He furthered his career as advanced transmission designer at GM Hydra-Matic in Ann Arbor, Mich., until his retirement in 1995. Jim was a humorist, tinkerer and inventor, holding several patents in his name, and was published with projects underway until his death. He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Carolyn (Gonser); sons, Mark (Kathleen) of Fort Wayne, Eric (Mary Beth) of Denver, Colo. and Roger of Casselberry, Fla.; daughter, Laura (John) Lyons of Valrico, Fla.; five grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. He was recently preceded in death by his brother, Joe formerly of Auburn. At his wishes, a service will be private at a later date. Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Dec. 10, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Fort Wayne Newspapers Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close