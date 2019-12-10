JAMES MARTIN DONALDSON, 90, of Lakeland, Fla., passed away Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019, at Community Heart / Vascular Hospital in Indianapolis, Ind., surrounded by family. Born July 10, 1929, in Auburn, Ind., he was the son of the late Georgia (Phelps) and Newell Donaldson. He served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War. Jim and his father, Newt, were charter members of Elks Club 1978 in Auburn where Jim served as an officer. He commenced his career at Borg Warner Company in Auburn and later was Chief Engineer at Safeguard PowerTech Systems, Federal Gear Division in Kendallville, Ind. He furthered his career as advanced transmission designer at GM Hydra-Matic in Ann Arbor, Mich., until his retirement in 1995. Jim was a humorist, tinkerer and inventor, holding several patents in his name, and was published with projects underway until his death. He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Carolyn (Gonser); sons, Mark (Kathleen) of Fort Wayne, Eric (Mary Beth) of Denver, Colo. and Roger of Casselberry, Fla.; daughter, Laura (John) Lyons of Valrico, Fla.; five grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. He was recently preceded in death by his brother, Joe formerly of Auburn. At his wishes, a service will be private at a later date.
