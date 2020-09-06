JAMES MAURICE GLADIEUX, 90, peacefully closed the final chapter of his earthly life on Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020, at his beloved home. Jim was born on Oct. 31, 1929 at the family home on Bell Avenue, New Haven, the only son of three children of Ralph and Lucille (Gerardot) Gladieux. Jim attended St. Andrews School and Central Catholic High School. Jim also played semi-professional football for two years before joining the U.S. Navy in 1951 in the midst of the Korean War. He served his time aboard a destroyer escort. Jim worked with his father from the age of 15 to build Gladieux Refinery from a fuel delivery business and a small gas station on New Haven Avenue. Jim often recalled that "My father taught me everything I know. We don't do anything halfway. We do it 120%." Founded in 1943, Gladieux has a storied history within the oil industry, a respected brand which continued to grow and evolve over the years, keeping pace with an ever-changing market environment. Upon the sale of the business and Jim's retirement at age 87, the Gladieux Refinery operated the largest transmix facility in North America, and still supplies fuel on a nationwide basis. Aside from family, Golf was his favorite pastime on any-kind-of-weather day. He was a founding member of Sycamore Hills Golf Club in Fort Wayne and a member at Fort Wayne Country Club and Everglades Golf Club in Naples, Fla. Additionally, Jim was a contributor to charitable endeavors. His efforts channeled into Junior Achievement, Youth For Christ, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, and Wounded Warriors
. He strengthened his faith as a founding member of The Chapel and for many years attended the New Canaan Society (NCS), a businessmen's Bible study group. Jim's greatest primary dedication in life was love of his family. He was a devoted, "family-first" man to a total of 13 children throughout his life. That devotion also extended to his many friends. Jim will be sadly missed by his wife of 39 years, Judy (Marra) Gladieux. His spirit lives on in the five children he fathered: daughters, Cathy Watt of Naples, Fla., Cindy (Chris Ohneck) MacNaught, Lori (Tim) Wagner; and sons, Michael (Pamela) and Mark Gladieux, all of Fort Wayne. Jim's love and devotion will be treasured by three step-children, Tiffany (Larry Allen) Kelly, Joe (Danielle) Marra of Niagara Falls, N.Y., and Kindra Marra of Santa Monica, Calif. Always remembered will be the role Jim continued to play in the lives of his five previous step-children, Jeff Krider, Laura Schrader, Sherry (Brent) Poorman, Kimberly (Randal) Lawrence; and Cindy Krider, who died in 1999. Additionally, he is survived by his 93-year-old sister, Jane Fletcher of Fort Wayne. The legacy of James M. Gladieux lives on in 24 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. The Service is 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, at The Chapel, 2505 West Hamilton Road S, Fort Wayne. The Funeral Service will be live-streamed at thechapel.net/Jim
. Calling is from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday, Sept. 7, 2020, at The Chapel. Jim will be laid to rest at the Catholic Cemetery, 3500 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne, Ind. In lieu of flowers, preferred memorials are St. Jude Research Hospital, Memphis, Tenn., and to The Chapel. Arrangements entrusted to D.O. McComb and Sons Covington Knolls Funeral Home, 8325 Covington Road.