JAMES MICHAEL HICKS, 70 passed away Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, at Lutheran Life Villages at Pine Valley in Fort Wayne. Born Jan. 11, 1950, in Logans port, he was the son of the late James and Ethel Hicks. He earned his Bachelor's in Civil Engineering Technology from Purdue University. He worked at the nuclear power plant in Hartsville, Tenn., and at Butler Fairman Seufert Engineers Inc. in Indianapolis, Ind. He retired in 2015 after 22 years of service with the City of Fort Wayne, City Utilities Engineering Department, as a Program Manager for Sewer Repair and Replacement. In 2001, James's was awarded the Engineering Excellence Honor Award; 2003 Indiana Water Environmental Award (IWEA) Collection System Award. He was a member of Holy Cross Lutheran Church. James was an avid reader of military history, enjoyed watching and riding on trains and spending time with his grandchildren. James is survived by his wife, Susan Hicks of Fort Wayne; sons, Matthew (Jenna) Hicks of Fort Wayne and Joshua (Summer) Hicks of Prescott, Ariz.; and grandchildren, Dylan Hicks, Briella Hicks and Jordan Hicks. He was preceded in death by his sister, Sondra Sterrett. Funeral service is 10 a.m. Saturday, March 7, 2020, at D.O. McComb & Sons Maplewood Park Funeral Home, 4017 Maplecrest Road, Fort Wayne, with calling one hour prior. Calling also from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, March 6, 2020, at the funeral Home. Private burial in Concordia Cemetery Gardens, Fort Wayne. Memorials may be made to Holy Cross Lutheran Church. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.mccombandsons.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Mar. 3, 2020