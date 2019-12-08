Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JAMES MICHAEL "JIM" INGLEDUE. View Sign Service Information Weicht Funeral Home Inc 207 N West St Angola , IN 46703 (260)-665-3111 Visitation 2:00 PM - 6:00 PM Fairview Missionary Church Funeral service 11:00 AM Fairview Missionary Church in Angola, Send Flowers Obituary

JAMES MICHAEL "JIM" INGLEDUE, 72, of Hamilton, Ind., passed away on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne, Ind. Born on May 12, 1947 in Garrett, Ind.,, he was a son of the late Willis J. and Louiseen H. (Hutchins) Ingledue. Jim graduated from Hamilton High School in 1965. He received his bachelor's degree from Adrian College in Adrian, Michigan and his master's degree from the University of St. Francis in Fort Wayne, Ind. He was also a member of Sigma Alpha Epsilon. On June 25, 1971 he married Pat J. Fee. Jim started his career in education at Edgerton High School as a Guidance Counselor from 1969 until 1976. In 1976 he became a Guidance Counselor at Angola High School and worked there until 1982. Along the way, Jim dabbled in construction and founded Jim Ingledue Construction, Inc. (JICI) in 1977. He ultimately had to make a decision to continue in education or construction. Jim chose to continue with construction and became one of the most respected construction companies in northeast Indiana, working in residential, commercial and industrial construction. He was a former Board of Directors member of the Steuben County United Way, YMCA of Steuben County and of Wenzel Metal Spinning. He currently was a member of the Hamilton RDC Board, Steuben County Community Foundation Board, YMCA of Steuben County Board of Trustees, Farmers State Bank Board of Directors and the Board of Directors for South Scott Church. Surviving are his loving wife of 48 years, Pat J. Ingledue of Hamilton, Ind.; nieces and nephews, Lonnie Ingledue of Angola, Ind., Mindy (Daryl) McConnell of Pleasant Lake, Ind., Stacy (Jerry) Schull of Pleasant Lake, Ind., Dr. Brett (Shawn Porter) Presley of Indianapolis, Ind. and Craig (Kristie) Presley of Pleasant Lake, Ind. Also surviving are his seven great-nieces and great-nephews, Justin (Sarah) McConnell of Angola, Ind., Gracie McConnell of Pleasant Lake, Ind., Maggie Ingledue of Fort Wayne, Ind., Sarah Ingledue of La Grande, Ore., Brevin Bennett of Pleasant Lake, Ind., Taylor Presley of Pleasant Lake, Ind. and Autumn Presley of Pleasant Lake, Ind. He was also preceded in death by his brother, John P. Ingledue. Funeral Service is 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, at Fairview Missionary Church in Angola, Ind. Pastor Jeff Alexander officiating. Visitation is from 2 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019 at the church. Burial will be in South Scott Cemetery, Steuben County, Ind. Memorials may be given in the memory of James to Cameron Memorial Community Hospital in Angola, Ind. Local arrangements by Weicht Funeral Home of Angola, Ind. Condolences may be expressed online at

