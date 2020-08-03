JAMES O. PATTY, 76, passed away Friday, July 31, 2020, at Parkview Hospital - Randallia. Born Nov. 17, 1943 in Fort Wayne, Ind., he was a son of the late George W. Patty and Opal Budd. James graduated from New Haven High School. He served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. James was the owner of James Patty Roofing since 1970 and retired in 1995. He also worked at International Harvester for nine years and Fort Wayne Community Schools as a bus driver for 19 years. His memberships include American Legion Post 241, Moose Lodge 1480 of New Haven, Ind., and VFW Post 857. James is survived by his wife of 18 years, Mary Patty of Fort Wayne, Ind.; children, Connie Newman of Roanake, Texas, Karen Dodson and Laura Cupp, both of Indianapolis, Ind. Christina Stuth of Fort Wayne, Ind., Rob Lyons and Rhonda Swygart of New Mexico, Renee (Ralph) Hardin of South Carolina, Janelle (Richard) Schlup and Scott W. Putt of Fort Wayne, Ind.; siblings, Betty Ort, Edna (Don) Dominque, both of Fort Wayne, Ind., Richard (Rose) Patty of New Haven, Ind., Nancy (Don) Windsor of Fort Wayne; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was also preceded in death by his first wife, Delore R. Patty, in 2000; siblings, George Patty, Florence Feipel; son-in-law, Doug Cupp; and sister-in-law, Madonna Patty. Private services will be held due to Covid and a public memorial will be scheduled at a later date. Burial in Greenlawn Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Resurrection Lutheran Church or the Humane Shelter. Arrangements by D.O. McComb and Sons Pine Valley Park Funeral Home, 1320 E. Dupont Road, Fort Wayne Ind. To sign the online guestbook visit www.mccombandsons.com