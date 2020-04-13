JAMES OTIS THOMAS JR., 89, of Fort Wayne, Ind., passed away Thursday, April 9, 2020, at his home, surrounded by his family. Born in Richmond, Ind. on Feb. 1, 1931, he was the son of James Otis Thomas and Edith Viola (Moller) Thomas. He graduated in 1948 from Richmond High School. Jim was a U.S. Army veteran serving from 1954-1956. He moved to Fort Wayne in 1968 and retired from GTE in 1986. He was an avid bowler and held two national titles and was the owner of Georgetown Bowl Pro Shop for a number of years. He loved sports and played AAA baseball for the NY Yankees 1949-1950. He is survived by his daughters, Vickie Roberts of Fort Wayne, Ind., Joni Winget of Richmond, Ind., Debbie Herrington of Ladysmith, Wis., and Sherry (John Logan) Thomas of Bruce, Wis.; stepdaughters, Pauletta (Henry) Stewart and Iris (Bud) Lairson of Richmond, Ind.; 15 grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife of 62 years, Mary Louise Thomas, who passed in 2017; only son, James Dwayne Thomas, in 2016; and his three sons-in-law, Richard Roberts, Jim Winget, and Michael Herrington. Memorials may be made in his honor to Heartland Hospice or to the Fort Wayne Rescue Mission. Private service will be conducted with entombment at Greelawn Cemetery. Arrangements by D.O. McComb and Sons Lakeside Park Funeral Home, 1140 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne, Ind. To sign the online guestbook visit www.mccombandsons.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Apr. 13, 2020