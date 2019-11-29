JAMES P. KINDER, 89, of Fort Wayne, died Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019, at Saint Anne Home, Fort Wayne surrounded by his loving family. Born Feb. 1, 1930, in Fort Wayne, he was the son of the late George and Mildred Kinder. He was a graduate of Central Catholic High School Class of 1948, and served his country in the U.S. Air Force as an F-86 fighter pilot. James was president at Michael Kinder & Sons, retiring after 36 years in 1992. During his career, he was involved in the construction of many churches, schools and other iconic buildings in Fort Wayne. He was a long time member of St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, Kiwanis, Kof C 4th Degree and was a Past President of the Building Contractors Association of Northeast Indiana. He is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Jean Kinder; sons, Joe (Sharon) Kinder of Fort Wayne and Dan (Angela) Kinder of Huntertown, Ind.; daughters, Deborah (Mark) Petersen of Fishers, Ind., Susan Keeler and Pamela Jensen, both of Fort Wayne; seven grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and sister, Lois (Ray) Kennedy of Oakridge, Tenn. James was also preceded in death by his son-in-law, William Jensen. Mass of Christian Burial is 10:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 2, 2019, at Saint Anne Home & Retirement Community, Oratory of Saints Joachim and Anne, 1900 Randallia Drive, with calling one hour prior. Visitation also from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, at Divine Mercy Funeral Home, 3500 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne. Burial will be in Catholic Cemetery, Fort Wayne. Memorial contributions may be made to or the Bishop Dwenger High School Scholarship Fund. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.divinemercyfuneralhome.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Nov. 29, 2019