JAMES P. LOGAN, 72, of Fort Wayne, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, in Fort Wayne. Born May 24, 1948, in Fort Wayne, Jim was a son of the late John and Betty Logan. He was a practicing Roman Catholic for all of his life and was a Sierra Club member since 1978. Jim graduated from Indiana University, class of 1970 and was the Reship Coordinator at Conway Transportation / Consolidated Freightways. Jim and Jan loved to travel and considered themselves Road Warriors. He was an avid IU basketball fan and loved racing. Jim is survived by sister, Patti (Bruce) Stark of Fort Wayne; brothers, Joe and Dave, both of Fort Wayne; niece, Jacqlyn (Aaron) Hendricks; nephews, Kevin (Sarah) Stark and Doug (Jess) Koerner, and their families; and many extended family members. Jim was also preceded in death by his wife, Jan; and sister-in-law, Sharon. Memorial service is 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, at Divine Mercy Funeral Home, 3500 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne, with calling from noon to 2 p.m. and a Rosary at 2 p.m. Face covering required. Burial will be in Catholic Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Sierra Club. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.divinemercyfuneralhome.com