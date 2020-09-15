1/1
JAMES P. LOGAN
1948 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share JAMES's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
JAMES P. LOGAN, 72, of Fort Wayne, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, in Fort Wayne. Born May 24, 1948, in Fort Wayne, Jim was a son of the late John and Betty Logan. He was a practicing Roman Catholic for all of his life and was a Sierra Club member since 1978. Jim graduated from Indiana University, class of 1970 and was the Reship Coordinator at Conway Transportation / Consolidated Freightways. Jim and Jan loved to travel and considered themselves Road Warriors. He was an avid IU basketball fan and loved racing. Jim is survived by sister, Patti (Bruce) Stark of Fort Wayne; brothers, Joe and Dave, both of Fort Wayne; niece, Jacqlyn (Aaron) Hendricks; nephews, Kevin (Sarah) Stark and Doug (Jess) Koerner, and their families; and many extended family members. Jim was also preceded in death by his wife, Jan; and sister-in-law, Sharon. Memorial service is 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, at Divine Mercy Funeral Home, 3500 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne, with calling from noon to 2 p.m. and a Rosary at 2 p.m. Face covering required. Burial will be in Catholic Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Sierra Club. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.divinemercyfuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Sep. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
19
Calling hours
12:00 - 02:00 PM
Divine Mercy Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
19
Rosary
02:00 PM
Divine Mercy Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
19
Memorial service
02:30 PM
Divine Mercy Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Divine Mercy Funeral Home
3500 Lake Avenue
Fort Wayne, IN 46805
(260) 426-2044
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved