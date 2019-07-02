JAMES R. LEWIS III, 25, passed away Saturday, June 29, 2019. Born in Fort Wayne, James was the son of James and Laura Lewis. James graduated from Northrop High School Class of 2012. James proudly served his country in the U.S. Army 1st Battalion, 293rd Infantry from March 26, 2012 until June 15, 2016. He absolutely loved being outdoors. James enjoyed fishing with his grandpa, target shooting, and working on cars. James attended Grace Christian Church. Surviving are his parents; siblings, Ben Lewis and Christina Bowland; grandparents, James and Maralee Lewis and Samuel Southworth; his beloved dog, Turbo; several aunts and uncles, two nieces, and one nephew. James was preceded in death by his grandma, Beverly Southworth. Service is 11 a.m. Saturday, July 6, 2019, at FairHaven Funeral Home & Cremation Services, with calling one hour prior. Calling also from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, July 5, 2019, at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to the family or the s Project.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on July 2, 2019