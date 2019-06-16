Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JAMES R. "BUDDY" MILLS. View Sign Service Information Elzey-Patterson-Rodak Home for Funerals 6810 Old Trail Road Fort Wayne , IN 46809 (260)-747-3186 Send Flowers Obituary

JAMES "BUDDY" R. MILLS, 84, of Columbia City, formerly of Fort Wayne, passed away on Thursday, June 13, 2019. Born Jan. 15, 1935 in Pinson, Ala., he was the son of the late James L and Arvie (Hill) Mills. Buddy first came to the area in 1961 while working for a contractor at Wolf and Dessauer Department Store. He then went into the automotive field, owning and operating M&S Auto Salvage, teaching at IVY Tech, working as a manager at Hires Auto Parts, and working as a manager at Auto Zone until 1999. Buddy was a loving husband and a devoted father and grandfather. He was also an avid bowler. He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Lillie "Ann" Mills of Columbia City; children, Cynthia (Mike) Huffman of Columbia City, Sylvia (Terry) Springer of Huntertown, Ron (Ann) Mills of Orlando, Fla., Patricia (Tom) Tuttle of Fort Wayne, Ken (Carrie) Mills of Spencerville, Ind., and Nora (Rich) Hively of Columbia City; 14 grandchildren; and 24 great-grandchildren. He was also preceded in death by his sisters, Nora West, Faye Moseley, and Mattie Winsett. Funeral service is 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 18, 2019, at Elzey-Patterson-Rodak, 6810 Old Trail Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46809), with visitation one hour prior. Visitation also from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday, June 17, 2019, at the funeral home. Burial will be at Lindenwood Cemetery. Contributions in "Buddy's" memory may be made to Stanley Wissman Stroke Center at Parkview Regional Medical Center or Parkview Hospice. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy for the Mills family may be shared at



Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on June 16, 2019

