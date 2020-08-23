JAMES R. "JIM" SCHUHLER, 79, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020. Born April 19, 1941 in Fort Wayne, Jim was a son of the late Arthur and Helen Schuhler. He was married to Carol Meshberger in 1961 and was separated by her passing in 2016. His career was with Graves Trucking as a driver and then foreman for 45 years. When he found time, his passion was tinkering and rebuilding anything with an engine. He enjoyed antiquing and auctions. He was always proud to do car shows where he often received first place because of his attention to detail. He is survived by his children, Marc R. (Becky) Schuhler and Amanda Schuhler; grandchildren, Jessica, Megan, and Kevin; and his nieces and nephews. He was also preceded in death by a brother and sister. Funeral service is 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, at Elzey-Patterson-Rodak Home For Funerals, 6810 Old Trail Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46809), with visitation one hour prior. Visitation also from 2 to 4 and 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, at the funeral home. Burial will be at Prairie Grove Cemetery. Memorials gifts in Jim's name may be made to Heartland Hospice. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy for the Schuhler family may be shared at www.elzey-patterson-rodakfuneralhome.com