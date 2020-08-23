1/1
JAMES R. "JIM" SCHUHLER
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share JAMES's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
JAMES R. "JIM" SCHUHLER, 79, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020. Born April 19, 1941 in Fort Wayne, Jim was a son of the late Arthur and Helen Schuhler. He was married to Carol Meshberger in 1961 and was separated by her passing in 2016. His career was with Graves Trucking as a driver and then foreman for 45 years. When he found time, his passion was tinkering and rebuilding anything with an engine. He enjoyed antiquing and auctions. He was always proud to do car shows where he often received first place because of his attention to detail. He is survived by his children, Marc R. (Becky) Schuhler and Amanda Schuhler; grandchildren, Jessica, Megan, and Kevin; and his nieces and nephews. He was also preceded in death by a brother and sister. Funeral service is 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, at Elzey-Patterson-Rodak Home For Funerals, 6810 Old Trail Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46809), with visitation one hour prior. Visitation also from 2 to 4 and 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, at the funeral home. Burial will be at Prairie Grove Cemetery. Memorials gifts in Jim's name may be made to Heartland Hospice. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy for the Schuhler family may be shared at www.elzey-patterson-rodakfuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Elzey-Patterson-Rodak Home for Funerals
6810 Old Trail Road
Fort Wayne, IN 46809
2607473186
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 22, 2020
He always made a point to stop in at the hardware store and tease me about my clean car. Always in a good mood. My condolences to the family. He will be missed. God be with you through this sad time.
Patty Goehringer
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved